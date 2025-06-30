PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — The Federal Court will deliver its verdict tomorrow on the final appeal by six men who were convicted and sentenced to death for the 2015 murder of deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

The decision will be handed down by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, sitting with Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang.

The judges had reserved their judgment on May 14, after hearing submissions from the prosecution and defence.

Jasmine Cheong, one of the lawyers representing former pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, told Bernama that the court notified the date for the decision this morning.

Kunaseegaran, 62, along with S. Ravi Chandran, 54, and four others - R. Dinishwaran, 33; A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 32; M. Vishwanath, 35; and S. Nimalan, 32 - were convicted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in July 2020 for the murder of Morais, 55.

The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction in a ruling delivered on March 14 last year.

The murder took place at a location along Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7 am and 8 pm on September 4, 2015.

Morais was last seen leaving in a Proton Perdana Car from his Menara Duta condominium, Kuala Lumpur, to his office at the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Putrajaya.

His body was found in a concrete-filled drum at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on September 16 of the same year. — Bernama