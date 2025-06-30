KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) has successfully recorded RM6.4 billion in realised investments in the first six months of this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the ECERDC has also successfully created more than 2,800 jobs to date.

“At the same time, the amount of committed investments has reached RM10.4 billion, surpassing the RM10 billion target set for 2025,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier on, Anwar attended a meeting with the ECERDC to review the latest progress on key performance indicators for the economic corridor, and to discuss the development framework for East Coast Economic Region (ECER) under the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan, which is currently being formulated by the government.

The Prime Minister said the government’s strategic plans, especially through the ECER Development Plan, among others, will see eight strategic and high-impact projects scheduled for completion this year.

“I emphasised the importance of prioritising the country’s long-term interests in attracting investors, including the importance of ensuring a percentage of technology and skills transfer elements in every approved investment.

“The ECERDC needs to maintain this momentum through an efficient and proactive facilitation process which will strengthen the East Coast Region as a competitive investment destination both nationally and internationally,” he added. — Bernama