KUALA TERENGGANU, June 29 — The remains of three family members who drowned when their boat capsized off Pulau Perhentian, Besut, on Saturday night will be taken home to Butterworth, Penang, and Sungai Petani, Kedah, for their final rites.

Special Officer (Non Islamic Affairs) to the Terengganu Menteri Besar, Dr K. Balachandran, said post mortem examinations and other formalities for S. Arumugam (40), his daughter A. Sarrvihka (three) and their relative V. Vennpani (10) were completed at about 4.30pm today.

“The bodies of the father and daughter will be sent to Butterworth, while the third victim will be taken to Sungai Petani.

“A family member informed us that the 15 passengers, from four related families, had arrived for a holiday last Friday and were due to travel back to Sungai Petani and Butterworth today,” he said when met at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Forensic Unit.

According to Balachandran, the family had finished dinner on Pulau Perhentian Kecil and were heading to Pulau Perhentian Besar when their boat was hit by strong waves and overturned, claiming three lives.

Balachandran said surviving passengers and the families of the deceased are still traumatised and have requested privacy.

“They are not ready to speak to anyone, including the media, but they have expressed gratitude to all agencies and volunteers who assisted,” he added.

The incident occurred at about 10.30 pm on Saturday. The boat was carrying 15 passengers aged between three and 40. Three people died, while one passenger remains in critical condition in HSNZ’s Intensive Care Unit. — Bernama