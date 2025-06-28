KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The suspension of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is set to be discussed at the Umno supreme council meeting on Monday.

According to Berita Harian, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the meeting will be held in the evening, and if Johor Umno chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi raises the issue, it will be addressed.

“I’m not stating whether I support or oppose it, but this issue must follow the established procedures.

“The original suspension decision was made by the supreme council, so any further decisions will also be taken during the meeting.

“We’ll wait until Monday,” he said during a press conference in Bachok today.

Earlier reports indicated that the Sembrong Umno Division had proposed reinstating Hishammuddin’s membership to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming general election.

Hishammuddin’s Umno membership was suspended for six years, or two supreme council election terms, starting January 27, 2023.