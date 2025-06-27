SEPANG, June 27 – The police said they have arrested a man and two women in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old private university student in Cyberjaya.

In a statement, Sepang police chief Asst Comm Norhizam Bahaman said the suspects, aged between 19 and 20, were detained in Johor Baru, and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan between yesterday and earlier today.

“They were nabbed within 48 hours of the police report lodged on the incident,” he said, adding that the suspects would be brought to the Sessions Court here for a remand hearing.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“We hope the public will not speculate on the case or spread unverified information that could compromise the investigation,” Norhizam said.

He also warned that firm action would be taken against those involved in unlawful acts related to the case.

Yesterday, police earlier said the student, who has been identified as Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara was found unconscious by a friend around 10am on Tuesday and confirmed dead shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Hailing from Kuching, she was also identified as a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student at the University of Cyberjaya.

Norhizam had claimed that there were no signs of forced entry or sexual assault, but that the victim had sustained head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police also said several of the victim’s belongings, including a laptop, mobile phone, ATM card, and cash, were missing.

Norhizam added that investigators detected multiple transactions using the victim’s ATM card after her death.

The incident has sparked concern online, with members of the public questioning the safety of student accommodations.