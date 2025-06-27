JASIN, June 27 — A 12-year-old girl was tragically killed after being thrown from a vehicle into the opposite lane, where she was hit by another car, in an accident at KM 189.1 North-South Expressway (Plus) southbound, this morning.

Jasin police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat said that the accident occurred around 8am, and initial investigations found that the front right tyre of the Toyota Vellfire, carrying the victim, Iris Sofea Mohamed Siddiq Khan, burst, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the road divider.

He said that the impact of the collision caused the victim to be thrown out of the Toyota Vellfire into the opposite lane, where she was struck by a Honda City.

He added that Iris Sofea was travelling in the car driven by her father, Mohamed Siddiq Khan, 36, along with seven other family members — her mother, 41; grandfather, 63; grandmother, 60; and four siblings aged between four and 11 — on their journey from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru.

“Iris Sofea, the eldest of five siblings, died at the scene due to severe head injuries. Her body was taken to Jasin Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said.

“Seven family members, including the children, sustained various injuries and were taken to Jasin Hospital and Melaka Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Rusli said that both the driver of the Toyota Vellfire and the Honda City driver, a 30-year-old woman, escaped unhurt. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant information are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Mohd Izzuwan Jafri, at 019-724 2479 or the traffic complaint counter at the Jasin district police headquarters, at 06-529 2222 (ext. 260). — Bernama