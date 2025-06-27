KUALA TERENGGANU, June 27 — Five students of the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Besut are on remand for three days from today in connection with a bullying case at the school.

The remand order, which expires this Sunday, was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Yuhanis Mohd Roslan at the Magistrate’s Court here.

The five students, aged between 15 and 17, were remanded for investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, in a statement yesterday, said a Form Two student lodged a report alleging he was bullied by several Form Three students around 11.30 pm last Tuesday, resulting in pain in his abdomen as well as right rib and bruises on his back.

The incident was discovered by a dormitory warden, who contacted the victim’s family to send him for medical treatment. — Bernama