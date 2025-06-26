SINGAPORE, June 26 — For the third consecutive year, work-life balance has topped the list of what makes an employer valuable among Singaporean workers, according to the Randstad Employer Brand Research 2025 report.

The survey, conducted by global HR firm Randstad in partnership with research agency Kantar, showed that although work-life balance topped the list across all ages, Gen X respondents placed slightly more emphasis on financial compensation.

“Work-life balance is never going to disappear, at least for the next decade. We will eventually have a job or have different income avenues, which makes work-life balance the true differentiating factor between employers,” David Blasco, the country director for Randstad Singapore, said in the report.

Only around half of respondents, however, believe their current employers are meeting expectations on this front, pointing to a persistent gap between employee desires and organisational delivery.

The study found that younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, prioritise work-life balance alongside opportunities for personal growth and flexible working conditions.

Gen X workers, while also valuing balance, placed slightly greater emphasis on job security and a financially stable employer.

Work-life balance was also closely tied to motivation and engagement, with those enjoying better harmony between work and life reporting higher job satisfaction and loyalty.

Conversely, poor work-life balance was among the top reasons cited by respondents for considering resignation in the past year.

The research also indicated that employees who feel disengaged — nearly half of all respondents — are 60 per cent more likely to consider quitting their jobs.

The report surveyed 2,522 respondents in Singapore aged between 18 and 64 via 14-minute online interviews conducted from January to March 2025.

Participants were drawn from various sectors including engineering, finance, healthcare, ICT and education, representing a balanced mix of jobseekers and employees.

Now in its 14th edition in Singapore, the annual study aims to help companies strengthen their employer branding strategies by understanding workforce sentiment.