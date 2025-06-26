KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The appointment of individuals to senior leadership roles in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) reflects the force’s confidence in their credibility and capability, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

He described the responsibility as a trust that must be upheld to strengthen the department’s operations and ensure the nation’s overall well-being and security.

“I am confident that with the experience, skills and leadership you possess, Datuk-Datuk and Tuan-Tuan are capable of administering your respective departments through a strategic approach for more effective service delivery.

“May these appointments inspire the spirit to drive the force towards excellence and reinforce public confidence in the national policing institution,” he said.

He said this during the rank-wearing and duty handover ceremony for directors and PERKEP (Police Family Association) chairmen of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department and the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, who retired from service today.

Mohd Khalid officiated the ceremony involving six senior PDRM officers, including Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, who was appointed Director of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, and Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, who would take over as Director of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

The ceremony saw Logistics and Technology Department deputy director (Technical/Operations) CP Gilberd Philip Layang appointed as the department’s new director, while assistant director of its Telecommunications and Information Systems Division DCP Redzuan Abd Hamid was promoted to the deputy director (Technical/Operations) post.

Also involved was Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department assistant director (Intelligence/International Relations) DCP Mohd Rozi Jidin, who was appointed as the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director (Enforcement/Traffic Control/Summons Management).

Assistant director (Information Technology) at the Telecommunications and Information Systems Branch, Technical/Operations Division, Logistics and Technology Department, SAC Nordin Md Nor, was appointed as principal assistant director (Telecommunications and Information Systems) in the same department. — Bernama