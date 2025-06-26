KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Four men, comprising a Malaysian and three Singapore nationals, were charged at the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking liquid cocaine last week.

Malaysian Kong Sien Mee, 57, and the three Singaporeans - Quek Kien Seng, 45, Tristan Chew Jin Zhong, 25, and Ivan Tan Zhi Xuan, 31, nodded when the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top.

However, no plea was recorded from all the accused as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The four men were jointly charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with trafficking 9,420.2 millilitres of cocaine at the exit of a hotel here at 11.45 am last June 19.

They face the death sentence or life imprisonment, and if not sentenced to death, to be given a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court set Sept 8 for mention and submission of the chemist’s report.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor M Ramanathan Alias Ashwin, while the three Singaporean accused were represented by lawyer Ille Maryam Yusnawannie, and Kong was unrepresented. — Bernama