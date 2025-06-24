KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — From the outside, Muhammad Izzat Che Baharu’s low-cost flat in Pandan Indah appears worn and weathered, which is unsurprising as the building was constructed over 35 years ago.

But step through the door of his 59-square-metre unit on the second floor and you might think you were entering a luxury condominium.

Through clever space usage and décor in soft tones, Muhammad Izzat, 34, a photographer at Koperasi Permodalan Felda, and his wife Nur Amirah Shari, 35, have transformed the modest flat into a neat and visually striking minimalist home.

Muhammad Izzat said the flat – originally bought by his father in 1990 – had been rented out until he moved in after getting married in 2022.

“Even before getting married, I had always dreamed of decorating my home with a minimalist theme. So when the time came to move in, I was excited to bring that vision to life. Originally, the walls were just cement blocks, but my father carried out some basic renovations which cost about RM31,000, plastering the walls and repainting them,” he told Bernama when met at his home recently.

He said the walls were then painted in pink and blue, which was not what he had envisioned.

“So when I moved in, I decorated everything from scratch... I bought and chose all the paint colours, furniture and curtains,” he said.

Muhammad Izzat, who has a diploma in computer programming, said he used a smartphone application to plan the layout of his home to realise his dream design.

“I sketched and planned everything beforehand. I got most of my ideas from social media platforms like Pinterest and TikTok, as well as IKEA. My wife and I renovated according to our budget and the space available. Most of the furniture was bought online and some from local furniture shops,” said the father of one.

Despite challenges such as hauling heavy furniture up the staircase to the second floor and having to adapt the design to suit the layout and lighting, they managed to create a space that is both comfortable and visually appealing.

“But I had to give up on the idea of having live plants in the house as the conditions simply weren’t suitable.

“Initially, I tried placing a small plant in the laundry area but I couldn’t water it freely for fear of the water leaking onto the unit below,” he said, adding that having a beautiful home boosts his self-esteem, even if it is just a low-cost flat.

Another flat dweller who transformed her low-cost unit into a “luxury-style” home is Nur Syafiqah Ahmad Suhaimi, 30, who lives at Rimbun Apartment in Balik Pulau, Penang.

The mother of three believes that a house is not just a shelter “but a place to unwind after a long day of work”. She said she did not let the challenges of juggling family and a career stop her from turning a vacant space into a beautiful and comfortable haven for her family.

“The house originally had just a cement floor and very basic wiring, so everything had to be done from scratch – from installing stone polymer composite flooring to doing the wiring, placing the furniture and fixing kitchen cabinets. It took about three years to fully furnish the place.

“All the effort and the RM20,000 spent felt worthwhile when guests praised my home and were amazed by the transformation. In fact, my home inspired some of my neighbours to decorate their own homes like mine,” she said. — Bernama