SEPANG, June 24 — Grab Malaysia has launched its first fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) dedicated to airport transport services at KLIA, marking a step forward in its sustainability and carbon reduction goals.

Grab Malaysia’s country operations and mobility director, Rashid Shukor, said the move toward low or zero-emission transport among its driver-partners is part of the company’s long-term strategy to reduce emissions.

“The company is proud to contribute to Malaysia’s national agenda of lowering carbon emissions and promoting greener mobility solutions.

“By offering travellers a dedicated EV transport option directly from KLIA, Grab aims to raise awareness and drive public interest in EV usage nationwide,” he said during the official launch of Grab EV Service here today.

Rashid said KLIA was chosen as the initial launch site because of its importance as a key transportation hub in Malaysia.

“With high visibility and strong demand for e-hailing services, KLIA provides the perfect platform to showcase that EVs are not only viable but also comfortable and future-ready,” he said.

To enhance passenger experience, Grab has also introduced an EV lounge at the terminal, offering travellers a comfortable waiting area for their rides.

“This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in March with industry partners including BYD Sime Motors, Yinson Green Technologies, and Power-Up Tech,” Rashid said.

The new service features the BYD M6, a fully electric seven-seater MPV that offers a quieter, smoother ride, with a foldable third row for expanded luggage space.