KOTA KINABALU, June 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will contest the Sabah state election using its own logo, while maintaining an open approach to cooperation with other political parties, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president said that BN consistently engages with all parties, as the coalition believes in open politics.

“We hope all discussions will be positive. No door should be left wide open, and no door should be closed completely. This means there is always room for negotiation and engagement.

“BN will contest under the ‘Dacing’ symbol, but we do not reject collaboration with other political coalitions,” he told reporters after officiating the Sabah Women Empowerment programme at the Sabah International Convention Centre here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Sabah Community Development Department (KEMAS) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Ahmad Zahid said detailed discussions have yet to take place as the Sabah Legislative Assembly has not been dissolved, but engagements and negotiations will intensify when the time comes.

On seat distribution, he said discussions have not reached that stage, but BN remains committed to avoiding clashes between coalition partners.

“The best way forward is to adopt an open attitude, and of course, it is better to seek more allies than to create adversaries,” he said.

The current five-year term of the Sabah state assembly will expire automatically on November 11, paving the way for the 17th state election. — Bernama