PETALING JAYA, June 24 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) achieved a historic milestone yesterday with the promotion of Major General Johnny Lim to the rank of lieutenant-general, making him the first Malaysian Chinese officer to attain the three-star rank.

The promotion ceremony, officiated by MAF chief Nizam Jaffar and witnessed by all service commanders, marked a significant moment in the armed forces’ history.

“This promotion highlights that opportunities within the armed forces are accessible and grounded in merit and service excellence. It is hoped that this will also inspire greater interest among other ethnic groups to pursue a career in this noble profession,” the MAF said in a statement.

Lim, a native of Melaka, completed his early education at SK St Francis (1973–1978) and SMK St Francis (1979–1983).

He began his military journey under the 25th Regular Commissioning Course and later trained at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom before being commissioned into the Ranger Regiment.