KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today ordered the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to ensure students involved in the recent Gempur Rasuah 2.0 rally in Kota Kinabalu may continue their studies freely.

Announcing this today, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, senior press secretary to the prime minister, said that Anwar understands that allowing dissent is an integral part of upholding democracy, given the latter’s background as a student activist.

“The burning of effigies of the prime minister in Kota Kinabalu recently reminds us of the people’s hope in us to eradicate corruption,” Tunku Nashrul said during a live-streamed briefing via Facebook today.

“(However), we cannot sacrifice the future of our youth simply because we have differences in opinion.”

This announcement came hours after two student activists reportedly linked to the rally were allegedly detained today in connection with the burning of the effigies.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikum said on Monday that student activists involved in the rally were under investigation for allegedly not adhering to requirements set under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Meanwhile, UMS Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Kasim Mansor previously indicated that 13 students who participated in the rally could face disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion, under the Universities and University Colleges Act (AUKU) 1971 (Amended 2012).

Organised by a student activist group called “Suara Mahasiswa UMS,” the anti-corruption rally held last Saturday reportedly drew some 100 participants.