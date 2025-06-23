KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — All Malaysian citizens in Jordan are well and unaffected by the attacks taking place in Iran early Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, said the current situation in the country is stable and local authorities are tightening security measures to ensure public safety.

The embassy said on its Facebook page that recent incidents of unknown debris falling in Amman and Azraq took place far away from the living quarters of Malaysian students.

“The embassy will continue to monitor the situation in Jordan and provide updates from time to time,” it said.

For enquiries, the embassy can be reached via e-mail [email protected] or phone +962-6-5902400 (office hours) /+962785902400 (officer in charge).

Hostilities between Israel and Iran came to a head on June 13 when Israel carried out unprovoked airstrikes on multiple locations across Iran, including its military and nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated.

On Sunday, the United States carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting global fear and condemnation. — Bernama