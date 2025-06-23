KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — As Asean Chair, Malaysia has called for enhanced collaboration between Asean and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, with a focus on ending violence, alleviating the humanitarian crisis, and supporting long-term peace in the country.

Delivering a statement at the OIC Contact Group on Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar in Istanbul, Turkiye on Sunday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia is deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, particularly the plight of displaced Rohingyas, and stressed the need to ensure their safe, dignified and sustained return to Rakhine State.

He added that it is crucial to create a safe, secure and enabling environment for the timely and effective distribution of aid to all affected communities, following the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the March 28 earthquake.

“Malaysia is committed to taking a constructive approach to address the situation in Myanmar. We have identified three key priorities, which are to promote inclusive political dialogue; ensure the cessation of violence; and to scale up humanitarian assistance.

“Malaysia encourages greater engagement between the OIC Member States and the stakeholders, while focusing on ending the violence, (and) alleviating the humanitarian crisis with a view of supporting peace in Myanmar,” he said.

Mohamad said Malaysia, through the Asean Special Envoy, Tan Sri Othman Hashim, has intensified efforts to engage inclusively with all stakeholders; however at present, there are many stakeholders in Myanmar.

He said such inclusive engagement would lay important groundwork for deeper cooperation on shared priorities, particularly in advancing humanitarian assistance.

“In this regard, Malaysia would like the OIC Contact Group and our Special Envoy to identify fields of collaboration that could further complement efforts in supporting a peaceful and inclusive resolution,” he said.

On the humanitarian crisis following the deadly earthquake in Myanmar, Mohamad urged all parties to move towards a more permanent ceasefire and to work collectively towards a sustainable resolution to the crisis.

At present, he said the conflicting parties had announced a unilateral temporary ceasefire.

“Despite these encouraging developments, funding for humanitarian efforts remains critically insufficient.

“We encourage members of the OIC to continue their support for relief efforts,” he said.

Malaysia has contributed 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid consisting of essential supplies, deployed the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART), and set-up a field hospital immediately after the earthquake — in Sagaing City, the area most affected by the earthquake. — Bernama