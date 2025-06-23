KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The runway at Kuching International Airport (KIA) is currently closed to facilitate the removal of a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft and subsequent runway clearing works, following an aircraft-related incident at 11.30am today.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued and the closure is expected to continue until 3pm today.

“During this closure, all flight operations at KIA will be impacted. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines.

“The airport will provide further updates once the runway is declared safe and open for flight operations by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM),” said the airports operator in its X post today. — Bernama