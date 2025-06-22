KANGAR, June 22 – Allies of Perlis Menteri Besar Shukri Ramli have reportedly suffered a series of defeats in PAS’ party elections in the Arau division, including Shukri himself who failed to unseat the incumbent division chief.

Malaysiakini reported that Shukri lost his bid for the division chief post to Solahhudin Azmi, the current officeholder and Perlis PAS election director.

“Shukri failed to win the post of Arau PAS division chief, losing to Solahhudin Azmi,” the report quoted an anonymous party source.

Razali Saad, another ally of Shukri and a Perlis state executive councillor, also reportedly lost his position as division vice-chief to Nur Yusairy Mansor.

Meanwhile, Perlis state assembly speaker Russele Eizan was unseated as division deputy chief by Ridzuan Hashim, a rank-and-file member.

Russele also holds the role of Perlis Perikatan Nasional vice-chairman II, but his alignment with Shukri remains unclear.

These losses come amid previous controversies involving Shukri’s family, notably his son Syafeeq who was charged last year with submitting a false claim.

In May 2024, Syafeeq pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur to a charge of submitting a false claim amounting to RM19,505.10.

He was charged with submitting a document, “Pesanan Kerajaan (Bekalan/Perkhidmatan) Kerajaan Negeri Perlis”, containing a false claim to Nurul Nabilah Mohd Sukri, an Administrative Assistant at the District Administration Division, Perlis State Secretary's Office, on February 19 this year with an intent to deceive the latter.

The charge was framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 (Act 694), punished under Section 24(2) of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.