KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Political Bureau and Central Leadership Council (MPP) of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has reappointed Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh as the party’s secretary-general following a meeting held yesterday.

The meeting also decided on the reappointments of William Leong as treasurer-general and MPP member Datuk Fahmi Fadzil as information chief.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Fahmi said Nurul Izzah Anwar and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had been appointed as joint election directors. Saifuddin Nasution was also named as a member of the Political Bureau.

He added that Datuk Mustapha Sakmud would remain as chairman of the Sabah State Leadership Council (MPN).

“The meeting expressed its utmost appreciation for the sacrifices, contributions, and dedicated service of the former deputy president and other leaders, and hopes that they would continue contributing to the party and its cause,” he said.

Fahmi said the meeting also discussed current issues, including global geopolitical and economic matters, as well as the party’s machinery readiness ahead of the Sabah election. — Bernama