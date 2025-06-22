KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 (Bernama) -- Fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will be conducting low tactical flights over selected areas, particularly in the Subang airspace, starting today until next Thursday.

According to a statement from the RMAF today, the flights are in conjunction with the Retirement Parade of the 20th RMAF chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, which will be held at the Subang Air Base on June 26.

“In this regard, the RMAF would like to inform the public not to be alarmed or worried if they observe low-flying aircraft,” the statement read.

Mohd Asghar Khan has served in the RMAF for over 42 years since joining on July 18, 1983, as a Cadet Officer at the Royal Military College (RMC).

He began his career as a fighter pilot in 1985 and has flown the A4 Skyhawk, F-5E, MiG-29N and Sukhoi 30MKM fighter aircraft.

Mohd Asghar Khan has held the position of RMAF chief since March 7, 2022, succeeding General Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad, who retired mandatorily. — Bernama