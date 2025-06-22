ALOR SETAR, June 22 — Chief of the Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar headed the list of recipients of state honours in conjunction with the 83rd birthday of the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah Aman, today.

Mohd Nizam was conferred the Darjah Datuk Seri Setia Pahlawan Yang Amat Dihormati (SSPK), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Pahlawan’, at an investiture ceremony held at Istana Anak Bukit here.

The Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff; the Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah; and the Tunku Mahkota of Kedah, Tunku Shazuddin Ariff, also graced the ceremony.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, state secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali and members of the State Executive Council.

Sultan Sallehuddin also conferred the Darjah Datuk Seri Setia Pahlawan Yang Amat Dihormati (SSPK), which carries the titles ‘Datuk Seri Indera Setia’ and ‘Datuk Seri Derma Wangsa’, respectively, on Tun Zaki Tun Azmi and Tan Sri Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim.

Three individuals were awarded the Darjah Dato’ Setia Pahlawan Negeri Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DSPK), which carries the title ‘Datuk Pahlawan’. They were Royal Malaysian Air Force Joint Force Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Zahani Zainal Abidin and Royal Malaysian Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Datuk Ts Shamsuddin Ludin.

Kedah Public Works, Natural Resources, Water Supply and Environment Committee chairman Mohamad Yusoff Zakaria received the Darjah Dato’ Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (DSSS), which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

Six individuals were conferred the Darjah Dato’ Setia Diraja Kedah (DSDK), which also carries the title ‘Datuk’. They were Kubang Pasu District Officer Muhamad Mahazi Ibrahim; Malaysian Ambassador to Bahrain Shazryll Zahiran; Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Investigation Division director Datuk Zainul Darus; Honorary Secretary of the Kedah State Council of Justices of the Peace Ahmad Fatahi Omar; and Fuji Electric Malaysia Sdn Bhd executive director Chong Nee Hwa.

The Darjah Dato’ Setia Pahlawan (DDSP), which carries the title ‘Datuk’, was bestowed on the Ministry of Defence’s Logistics Division Assistant Chief of Staff Brigadier General Abd Hafiz Ahmad and Malaysian Armed Forces Director of Infantry Brigadier General Saiful Bahari Zainol.

Four individuals received the Darjah Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (SSS), namely Kedah Agriculture, Plantation and Transport Committee chairman Dzowahir Abdul Ghani; Kedah Human Resources, Chinese, Indian and Siamese Communities and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Wong Chia Zhen; Ayer Hitam assemblyman Azhar Ibrahim; and Tunku Putri Nur Asma Dato’ Paduka Tunku Ja’afar Laksmana.

Eight recipients were conferred the Setia Diraja Kedah (SDK), among them Sungai Petani Municipal Council president Tunku Iskandar Shah Tunku Muszaffar Shah; Pendang district officer Nasrun Mohd Sheriff; consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital Dr N. Kantha Rao; and Veterinary Services Department senior director Dr Mohd Noor Hisham Mohd Haron.

Also receiving the Setia Diraja Kedah (SDK) were Public Works Department Building Facility Maintenance Branch director Ir Ahmad Shahruzi Ahmad; Kedah Forestry Department director Muhamad Abdullah; Kedah Squash Association president Andrew Lim Hwa Eng; and Kedah Sailing Association deputy president Mohd Afendy Abdullah.

A total of 34 individuals were honoured with the Ahli Mahkota Kedah (AMK); 11 received the Ahli Setia Pahlawan (ASP); 24, the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang Kedah (BCK); 46, the Bintang Kebaktian Masyarakat (BKM); four, the Ahli Cemerlang Semangat Jerai Kedah (ASK); 27, the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang Kedah (PCK); 41, the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK); and 22, the Pingat Perkhidmatan Lama (PPL). — Bernama



