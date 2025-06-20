KUCHING, June 20 — The police have arrested a motorist who was suspected of flashing what appeared to be a ‘gun’ while driving a car here.

The arrest was confirmed by the Sarawak Commissioner of Police, Dato Mancha Ata when contacted.

“The suspect has been arrested, and an airsoft gun has been seized. The case is under investigation,” he said.

Videos and photos of the person flashing a gun at a traffic light intersection have been widely shared on social media.

The airsoft gun and some items seized by the police. – Picture from Facebook

It is believed that the suspect was detained at his home.

Airsoft guns are replica firearms that shoot small ball bearings using compressed air or gas, rather than bullets.

They are prohibited in Malaysia under Section 36 of the Arms Act. Offenders, upon conviction, may face up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine, or both. — The Borneo Post