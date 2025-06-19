JOHOR BARU, June 19 — Japan has pledged continued support for Johor’s transformation into an Asean benchmark for urban mobility by promoting smart transit solutions and cutting-edge transportation technologies.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata said the initiative aligns with Johor’s rapid economic growth, particularly fuelled by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which is set to position the state as a key regional economic hub.

He said the forthcoming Rapid Transit System, Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), expected to be completed by late 2026, along with the proposed Elevated Autonomous Rapid Transit System (E-ART), are key to improving public transportation in Johor.

By utilising Japan’s AI-powered traffic control systems and digitally optimised public transportation networks, Johor could significantly reduce traffic congestion and emerge as a transportation model not just for Malaysia, but for the entire Asean region, he said at the Nikkei Forum Medini Johor 2025 here Thursday.

Co-organised by Iskandar Investment Bhd and Japan’s Nikkei Inc, the two-day Nikkei Forum Medini Johor 2025 is hosted by the Johor state government with support from the Johor Economic Planning Division, Invest Johor, and the Iskandar Puteri City Council.

He highlighted the strategic potential of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Johor Port, both of which are well-positioned to grow as competitive regional logistics hubs and play a larger role in international trade.

He said Japanese stakeholders are eager to collaborate on enhancing operational efficiency and vessel traffic management at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Johor Port, aiming to strengthen Johor’s role in international trade, generate quality employment, and significantly contribute to regional economic growth.

As Johor continues to emerge as a key destination for data centres, Shikata underscored the significant environmental challenge posed by the high energy demand for cooling, noting that Japan's LNG-based cooling technology offers an environmentally friendly and efficient cooling solution.

“By adopting this technology, the data centres in Johor would significantly improve energy efficiency while reducing their environmental impacts as well as improving operational efficiency,” he said.

“We are also realising that green energy flow from Sarawak to Johor will not only secure a sustainable energy supply but also unlock new green investment opportunities in Malaysia for Japanese companies,” he added.

Shikata said such cooperation is expected to accelerate sustainable economic growth in both Japan and Malaysia, as well as across the Asean region, in line with the vision of the Asean Power Grid actively promoted by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“International student exchanges are vital for nurturing talent and future leadership, encouraging joint programmes between Japanese and Johor universities to strengthen bilateral cooperation based on trust and friendship,” he said.

Shikata affirmed Japan’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its partnership with Malaysia, stressing that collaboration between both governments and the private sectors in green investment, transportation, and education is crucial to building a brighter and more prosperous future for both nations. — Bernama