KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The remains of former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who passed away on Tuesday, were cremated at the Sentul Hindu Crematorium here at around 4.30pm today.

Earlier, the late leader’s body was transported by van from his residence at Jalan Bangkung, Taman Bandaraya, Bangsar, at about 3pm and arrived at the crematorium 45 minutes later.

The 45-minute ceremony was held in a solemn atmosphere, attended by around 200 individuals, including family members, MIC vice-chairman Datuk T. Murugaiah, and members of the public.

Speaking to Bernama, Murugaiah described Palanivel as a leader who made immense contributions to the party and the community, adding that his sacrifices would always be remembered.

Palanivel passed away at 8am on Tuesday at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, leaving behind his wife, Datin Seri P. Kanagam, and four sons.

Born on March 1, 1949, in Penang, Palanivel began his career as a research officer with the National Museum under the Bujang Valley Project in 1973 before joining the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as a senior journalist in April 1977.

In 1984, he was appointed as editor of domestic and economic news at Bernama and was later seconded as press secretary to then Works Minister Tun S. Samy Vellu from 1987 to 1990.

Palanivel had been active in politics through MIC since the early 1970s and contested his first general election in 1990. He assumed leadership of MIC in 2010 following Samy Vellu’s retirement.

He won the Hulu Selangor parliamentary seat in the 1990 general election and held it for four consecutive terms before losing in 2008, later returning to Parliament in 2013 as the Cameron Highlands MP.

Palanivel played a vital role in MIC’s leadership, starting as the party’s treasurer-general from 1991 to 1994 before being appointed as vice-president in 1995, a post he held for 10 years.

He continued his leadership journey as deputy president from 2006 to 2010 and was appointed MIC president in December 2010, a position he held until 2015.

Throughout his tenure, Palanivel was known for his dedication to championing the rights and development of the Indian community and initiating various reforms within the party. — Bernama