ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has underscored the significance of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), describing it as an extraordinary model of cross-border cooperation that sets a new benchmark for bilateral economic collaboration.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the strong partnership between Malaysia and Singapore has led to rising international interest in JS-SEZ, attracting investors from Japan, China, South Korea and Europe, and positioning it as a new global investment dynamo.

“Do not underestimate the importance of JS-SEZ. This is not an ordinary SEZ.

“Name me one other economic zone that involves two countries, built entirely on mutual trust and the spirit of working as one formidable team. That’s what makes JS-SEZ unique,” he said during the closing ceremony of Nikkei Forum Medini 2025.

Also present was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The prime minister also credited the zone’s rapid progress to its clear policies, political stability and institutional support from both federal and state authorities.

He said this includes the newly established Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre, which he described as a key enabler in expediting investment approvals.

“Every meeting brings new demands. If they don’t get approvals at the state level, they come to us. And we facilitate, not for personal gain, but for the greater good. That’s why this centre is becoming a showcase for other states and federal agencies to follow,” he said.

He acknowledged the contributions of Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB), Khazanah Nasional and the Johor state government in making the JS-SEZ a reality.

“So you may have a politically stable system.You may have clarity of policies, brilliant minds working. But you must have this pace of approvals, the commitment of both bureaucrats and executives in the field,” he said.

Recalling his recent participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Anwar said JS-SEZ stood out not just because of its investment incentives, but because it is backed by strong governance.

“I’m not interested in giving out new incentives, we’ve given enough. Other countries may offer more generous packages. But what they lack is what we have, political stability, a strong coalition with a two-thirds majority, and the courage to admit and correct the abuses of the past like corruption and misuse of power,” he said. — Bernama