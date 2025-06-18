PUTATAN, June 18 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government will not be affected by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) expected arrests of two state assemblymen.

Hajiji, who claimed he did not know the identity of the assemblymen, reiterated the administration’s commitment to integrity and transparency, stating that any legal proceedings should be handled without political interference.

“I don’t think it will affect the government. I am aware that they will arrest two people.

“I don’t know who they are, but we must respect the process of the law. We are committed to ensuring that we respect not only the law but also the integrity of the government and public officials,” he told reporters after visiting victims of the Kampung Petagas fire at the Dewan Sri Putatan evacuation centre today.

Earlier today, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency would soon arrest and charge three individuals — two state assemblymen and one civilian — as part of its investigation into a series of videos involving prospecting mining licenses.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, stressed the importance of allowing the judiciary to determine the individuals’ guilt or innocence.

“Regardless of what we do, we must respect the process of the law. Let the court decide whether they are guilty or not. There is room for them to clear their names,” he said.

Azam confirmed earlier today that the MACC is in the process of arresting the suspects and informing them of their court dates.

“I cannot reveal the exact date yet, but I can confirm they will be charged in court this month,” Azam was quoted as saying.

He added that the MACC is working with the state’s Corruption Court to finalise the prosecution date, with suspects currently being interviewed.

Addressing questions about a video allegedly implicating the assemblymen, Azam clarified that the investigation is not solely reliant on the video evidence.

The corruption scandal, centred on Sabah’s mineral mining licenses, made headlines last year and led to several high-profile politicians, including the State Assembly speaker, being called in by MACC following the leak of the videos.