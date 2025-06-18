IPOH, June 18 — The Perak Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) has confirmed that the explosion sound and tremor reported around 10.30am today were not caused by quarry blasting, Bernama reported this afternoon.

JMG director Nizarulikram Abdul Rahim said quarry blasting is only allowed from 12pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

“Checks by JMG Perak found that no quarry blasting took place at that time. Blasting activities outside the approved hours are not permitted,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Ipoh District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police were looking into public complaints about the explosion sound and tremor felt in Ipoh this morning.

In a similar case on October 21 last year, a strong tremor was felt in several parts of the city — including Tasek, Perak Stadium, Meru, Falim, Manjoi, Chemor, and Sungai Siput — at about 11am, followed by a loud explosion.

Last year's case remains unexplained by the authorities.