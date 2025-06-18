KOTA KINABALU, June 18 — The Sabah chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained a civil servant and a government pensioner for alleged involvement in a RM66,000 graft case involving land application and census.

According to sources, the two men, in their 50s and 60s, were detained at the Sabah MACC Office after having their statements recorded this morning.

The duo were suspected to have accepted bribes in connection with the case in 2016, even though they had no power to either approve the land application or conduct the census.

“Initial probe found that the first suspect had allegedly accepted a bribe of RM54,000, while the second took RM12,000 from several individuals as an inducement to process their applications and conduct land census under the state government’s scheme,” the sources said.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, saying that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama