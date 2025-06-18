KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Physical development in Kuala Lumpur must be balanced with social needs to ensure the city remains conducive and liveable for all generations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said rapid development must also be accompanied by the capacity of the education system, basic amenities, and support for the local community structure.

“Without a doubt, rapid development in Kuala Lumpur will continue to expand, but the need to align development approvals with the readiness of supporting infrastructure such as schools, clinics, road networks, public transport pressure and green spaces must be considered from the earliest stages of planning.

“The siloed approach between developers and local authorities must be replaced with comprehensive planning that considers the overall impact on the area,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha chaired the Federal Territories Ministerial Council Meeting, which serves as an engagement platform between her and Kuala Lumpur MPs, together with agencies such as the Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Education Department (JPWPKL) and PLANMalaysia, to discuss development policies for the federal capital.

“Unlike other states which have executive councillors and assemblymen, the federal territories require a more dynamic approach to policy coordination between the federal government and MPs. As such, this meeting also served as an engagement session with the JPWPKL and PLANMalaysia to foster a stronger and more responsive understanding of policies that reflect on-the-ground realities.

“I also stated that the involvement of MPs in development issues must be more pragmatic, taking into account data, long-term impacts and environmental readiness, and not merely driven by perception or populist approaches that could only affect policy adaptation,” she added.

In a related development, Dr Zaliha said she received a courtesy call yesterday from Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to strengthen strategic cooperation in the tourism sector within the federal territories.

The discussion between the two ministers focused on efforts to elevate Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as the country’s premier tourism destinations, each with their own unique strengths.

She also invited the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to collaborate in promoting the Borneo Flora Festival, which will be held in Labuan for the first time, with a target of attracting over 50,000 visitors.

In addition, Putrajaya Corporation and Tourism Malaysia have also been asked to refine the development of more creative new tourism products in Putrajaya, with the aim of extending tourists’ stays and offering fresh and unique experiences to encourage returning visitors. — Bernama