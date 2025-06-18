JOHOR BARU, June 18 — Police are seeking the assistance of the National Registration Department (NRD) to locate the next-of-kin of teacher Lo Kwan Fong, whose decomposed body was discovered at her home in Skudai last Thursday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said efforts are underway to identify and contact any of Lo’s known family members to expedite the process of claiming her remains, currently held at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

“So far, the victim’s remains are still at HSA, and no family members have come forward to claim them.

“There was a school that approached the authorities to claim the remains, but we did not release them. Priority is given to the next-of-kin first,” he told reporters when contacted today.

Updating the media, Kumarasan said Lo was found dead in her Bandar Selesa Jaya home after being reported missing for about a month by her colleagues.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Lo, who lived alone, rarely interacted with her neighbours.

“The condition of the victim’s house indicated that she spent much of her time at home and seldom ventured out.

“Our investigations did not uncover any signs of foul play, and there were no criminal elements related to her death,” he said.

The discovery followed reports of a foul smell emanating from her house, prompting a neighbour to alert the police.

A post-mortem conducted by forensic experts at HSA determined that the cause of death was unascertainable due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Lo, described as an only child, was believed to have been deceased for about a month. Both her parents had passed away several years ago.