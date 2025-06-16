KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Continuous heavy rain for more than two hours since 7pm last night triggered flash floods affecting 40 homes across seven villages in Baling district, Kedah.

The affected villages include Kampung Paya, Kampung Siput, Kampung Dusun Ghani, Kampung Banggol Derom, Kampung Haji Abas, and Kampung Lubok Pedati, following the overflow of Sungai Ketil, according to a report in Berita Harian yesterday.

The sudden flooding inundated residential areas, with water levels rising to ankle and, in some places, knee height.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil said they received a distress call regarding the incident at 9.38pm in Kampung Kedua.

A team of six firefighters, led by Senior Fire Officer I Samsari Ibrahim, was deployed to the scene shortly after to monitor the situation.

“If water levels continue to rise, the flooding in the seven villages may worsen.

“At this time, no temporary evacuation centres have been opened, and no residents have been relocated from their homes.

“Although the rain has stopped for now, our personnel are still monitoring the affected areas,” he said yesterday.

Zulkhairi added that firefighters have advised residents to be prepared to evacuate should the water level rise further and heavy rain persist.