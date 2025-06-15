KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh is pushing the government to reinstate the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying it is a better and more effective taxation system than the current Sales and Services Tax (SST).

He said although the 6 per cent GST previously implemented was criticised for burdening the people, the current system is even more taxing.

“Previously, the six per cent GST was said to burden the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

“Now, people have to pay SST – 5 or 10 per cent sales tax plus 6 per cent service tax – in addition to a reduction in the number of taxable goods from 8,084 items to only 1,813 items.”

Akmal urged the government not to shy away from acknowledging that the former GST system was more efficient and less burdensome on the public.

“Our suggestion to the government is to reintroduce the GST, which is far better and more effective.

“Don’t be ashamed or hesitant to admit that the previous GST policy was better and did not burden the people,” he said.

He also dismissed the idea that the Pakatan Harapan manifesto – which had promised to abolish GST – should be seen as set in stone.

“Don’t just use the excuse that the manifesto to abolish GST is a holy book.

“What matters is that the people are not burdened and taxes can be collected efficiently,” he said.

The Barisan Nasional government introduced the GST on April 1, 2015, and it was abolished on June 1, 2018 when the first PH administration was voted into power.