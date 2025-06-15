KUCHING, June 15 — The cervical cancer incidence rate in Sarawak stands at 12.1 per 100,000 women, said Rose Foundation programme director Dr Khoo Su Pei.

She said this was more than double the national average of six per 100,000 women and was one of the key reasons the foundation was focusing its outreach efforts in the state.

“Sabah and Sarawak have recorded the highest incidence rate of cervical cancer compared to other states in Malaysia — the statistics for Sarawak are 12.1 per 100,000 women, while the national figures are six per 100,000 (women), so it’s almost double,” she told reporters when met during the ‘Free HPV PCR Testing for Cervical Cancer Screening’ programme at Crown Square here yesterday.

She said the Rose Foundation, which now has a branch in Sarawak, was targeting 200 underprivileged women for screening during this round, with 150 that pre-registered as of June 13.

The event was also part of a broader national mission to eliminate cervical cancer in Malaysia.



“Local modelling studies show that to eliminate cervical cancer, we need to reduce the incidence rate to less than four per 100,000 women. If we achieve the 2030 vaccination and screening targets, Malaysia may eliminate this disease by 2055 to 2065,” she said.

Dr Khoo noted that awareness remained a major challenge.

“Many still do not know they need cervical screening, or avoid it due to fear. But this HPV test is simple and effective; it is self-sampled and only takes 10 minutes,” she explained.

Dr Khoo said the one-day screening event was jointly organised by Rose Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Kuala Lumpur, and the Che Hui Khor Moral Uplifting Society.

“The test kits we are giving out under this programme are sponsored by Etiqa Cares as part of their CSR initiative. We collaborate with local community-based organisations like Che Hui Khor to promote and organise logistics for such events,” she added.

She said those who missed today’s event could still access the test at government health clinics or clinics under the National Population and Family Development Board.

Dr Khoo said the Rose Foundation would be visiting the Sri Aman Hospital, Simunjan Hospital, Sarawak Heart Centre and Sarawak General Hospital from Monday to Friday next week.

“The foundation works closely with government hospitals like the Sarawak General Hospital to coordinate referrals and appointments for women screened under our programme.”

Meanwhile, political secretary to the Premier Kho Teck Wan officiated the event on behalf of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In her speech, she mentioned the strategic reuse of PCR machines that were previously used for Covid-19 testing for HPV tests, which was an initiative proposed by Dr Sim.

She also commended the Rose Foundation and medical experts involved for driving the meaningful initiative, and emphasised the importance of early prevention.

“I urge all the ladies here to not only take the HPV test but also ensure your children get vaccinated. This is one of the few preventable cancers,” she added.

Sharing a poignant story, Kho recalled a case of a man whose 32-year-old wife was diagnosed with cervical cancer too late for curative treatment.

“She only had about three months left to live. That’s why we must stress early detection and prevention. Please encourage your friends, especially the young ones, to get vaccinated and screened,” she said. — The Borneo Post