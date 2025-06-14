Police has yet to confirm the victim’s identity, pending post-mortem

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The body of a pedestrian who fell into a river after being hit by a car along Jalan Ipoh has been found.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the body was located about 150 metres from the crash site this morning, New Straits Times reported.

“The body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem,” he was quoted as saying, adding that the victim’s identity is yet unknown.

He said the case has now been reclassified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The incident took place at about 11.45am yesterday when a Nissan Sylphy driven by a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man heading from the Batu Muda People’s Housing Project lost control of the car near the Kepong roundabout and struck the pedestrian before falling under a bridge and getting caught between concrete structures and iron pipes.

The Nissan Sylphy also collided with the front right side of a Toyota Camry, driven by a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman from the direction of Batu Kentomen.

The multi-agency search was carried out by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, police, Fire and Rescue Department, and the Civil Defence Force.



