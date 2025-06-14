KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized RM141 million in domestic assets and traced another RM15 million abroad in connection with the alleged misappropriation of sukuk funds meant for a Klang Valley highway project.

The funds are believed to be linked to a highway concessionaire bearing the title “Tan Sri”.

According to Harian Metro, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the seized assets include RM4.5 million from individual accounts, RM33 million from company accounts, RM24.5 million in luxury condominiums and land, RM26 million in high-end watches, RM7.65 million in nine luxury vehicles, and RM10 million worth of jewellery and diamonds.

Also confiscated were RM6 million worth of designer handbags, RM3 million in gold bars, figurines and coins, and four horses valued at RM400,000.

The RM15 million in overseas assets is still being traced, said Azam.

“Additionally, around RM25 million from the proceeds of illicit activities was used on alcohol and gambling. The total value of assets and transactions uncovered in this sukuk fund abuse case stands at RM156 million.

“The MACC is now working with authorities such as Bank Negara Malaysia and the Attorney General’s Chambers to gather information on overseas assets and properties,” he reportedly told the national daily.

Azam said that the statement-recording process involving the “Tan Sri” is ongoing and will resume on June 19.

“So far, statements from 54 individuals have been recorded to assist with investigations,” he reportedly added.

Initial investigations suggest the misconduct took place between 2016 and 2020, involving sukuk funds amounting to RM1.35 billion. This includes false claims totalling RM360 million and RM416 million, as well as another RM50 million from bank loans.

The RM1.67 billion highway project reportedly failed to meet its deadline. Investigators are also looking into RM12 million in bribes allegedly paid to certain individuals in return for facilitating the outward flow of funds, which were later returned to the suspect.

Last month, four individuals — including a Datuk Seri — were arrested in connection with the case. The suspects, three men and one woman aged between their 50s and 70s, were detained when they presented themselves at the MACC’s office.

They are suspected of submitting RM360 million in false claims using sukuk funds for the highway project between 2016 and 2017.