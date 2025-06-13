KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Three houses in Taman Serumpun in Bukit Mertajam in Penang were damaged in the early hours yesterday after suspected firecrackers were thrown at them, causing explosions that damaged ceilings, yards, and vehicles parked outside.

Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Helmi Aris said police received a report at 1.05am from a member of the public who heard loud explosions that caused damage to three homes, according to a report published in Harian Metro.

“Initial investigations suggest the blasts were caused by firecrackers thrown into one of the houses, with the impact also damaging two adjacent homes.

“All three houses sustained damage to their ceilings and yards, including vehicles parked in front of the properties,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Helmi said the incident is believed to be linked to a debt dispute.

Two suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a car, and efforts to track them down are ongoing.

Police are urging any witnesses or individuals with information to come forward and assist with the investigation by contacting the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters or Senior Investigating Officer Assistant Superintendent Assan Alimudin at 012-4418081.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance and Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957.