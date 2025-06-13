KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has urged the public to avoid speculation or defamatory comments following the High Court’s acquittal of former research assistant Muhammed Yusoff Rawther on drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

According to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today, the AGC in a statement said it respected the court’s decision and the judge’s reasoning, while acknowledging the case’s high public interest.

“The administration of justice must not be compromised by trial by media, public insinuations, social status, or perception,” it said.

Yusoff, who was held in remand for nine months, was acquitted yesterday of drug trafficking and possessing two imitation pistols, claiming the items had been planted to frame him.

The AGC said its decision to prosecute was based on a thorough review of the evidence and was carried out independently and in line with legal principles.

It added that it is currently reviewing the judgment in detail and will consider all options before deciding on any further action.

The AGC reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the rule of law and to act with integrity, fairness, and respect for the judicial process.