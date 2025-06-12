KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Three men sustained burns on up to 50 per cent of their bodies when a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage shop in the Kawasan Perindustrian Timur area in Kulai, Johor, caught fire early this morning.

Operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Asmiza Zaini said the department was alerted to the incident at around 1.40am, Kosmo! Online reported today.

Following the alert, 13 firefighters and three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, arriving approximately seven minutes later.

“Upon arrival, we found that a permanent-structure LPG distributor shop had been 85 per cent destroyed by the fire.

“Three victims, aged between their 30s and 40s, suffered burns in the incident and were rushed to Kulai Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Asmiza added that, in addition to extinguishing the blaze, firefighters also carried out cooling operations involving a nearby tanker lorry.

“The operation was fully concluded at 3.25am,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation.