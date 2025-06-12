KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Bersatu leader Datuk Razali Idris has been ordered by the Sessions Court to enter his defence on a sedition charge over remarks made during a speech in 2023.

Judge Norma Ismail ruled that the prosecution had successfully established all elements of the charge against Razali, who is also a Terengganu state executive councillor, Free Malaysia Today reported today.

Razali’s lawyer, Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, said the defence plans to call between three and four witnesses to testify.

The hearing is scheduled to resume on September 26.

Deputy public prosecutor Badiuszaman Ahmad is representing the prosecution.

Razali is accused of making seditious remarks during a speech at Padang Astaka Chukai in Kemaman on November 10, 2023.

He allegedly questioned the disparity in treatment between Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was granted a conditional discharge from 47 corruption charges, and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was convicted of criminal breach of trust.