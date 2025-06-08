KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Police today denied issuing a travel ban against activist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin, better known as Fahmi Reza, following claims he was prevented from leaving the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Fahmi’s name had only been placed on a movement monitoring list as part of an ongoing investigation.

“There is no official travel restriction imposed on Fahmi Reza at this time,” he said in a statement.

He explained that the monitoring list is used for internal reference and does not equate to an actual travel ban.

“There was confusion during an immigration check at an exit point on June 7, 2025, which resulted in an incorrect instruction being issued,” he added.

Police are reviewing the incident and will take appropriate steps to improve existing procedures.

Razarudin said the Royal Malaysia Police remain committed to upholding Malaysians’ right to freedom of movement.

He said Fahmi is free to travel in and out of the country as usual, subject to any relevant regulations set by the Immigration Department or applicable laws.