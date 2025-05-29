PETALING JAYA, May 29 — Graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza was allegedly denied entry into Sabah after arriving at Kota Kinabalu International Airport earlier today and sent back to Kuala Lumpur.

Fahmi — known for his satirical artworks that often criticise political figures — shared a notice that appeared to be issued by the Sabah Immigration Department on his Instagram page.

The notice stated that the refusal was made under Section 65(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which allows Sabah’s authorities to bar entry at their discretion.

Dated today and addressed to him by name, it stated: “The State Authority has directed that no pass be issued to you to enter the State of Sabah.”

The notice carried a timestamp of 11.30am.

Earlier this year, Fahmi was investigated under three laws, including the Sedition Act, following the release of an illustration that labelled newly appointed Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman as the state’s “number one corruptor”.

The probe is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA), and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

The Native Court of Keningau also said it would issue a summons against Fahmi for publishing a caricature allegedly insulting Musa, who was appointed Sabah governor at the end of last year.

The caricature, which has been widely circulated on social media and painted on several public buildings in Kota Kinabalu, is regarded by the Native Court as a serious affront to Musa and the people of Sabah, particularly the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) community.