KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Graphic artist and political activist Fahmi Reza said he was stopped from boarding a flight to Singapore today after being informed he was blacklisted from travelling overseas — the second such travel restriction imposed on him in just over two weeks.

In a statement posted on his social media, Fahmi recounted arriving at KLIA2 at around 7.30am to catch a 9.35am flight for a short two-day trip to attend a concert featuring South Korean band Slant and Singaporean act Sial.

But at the international departure counter, Immigration officers told him he had been flagged and needed to wait at their office.

“I was asked to wait while they checked with TCO (Travel Control Office/Order). Then they took my passport and IC for photocopying. They also wanted printed copies of my boarding pass and e-ticket, even though I had them on my phone,” he wrote, adding that with only 10 minutes left before boarding, an airport staff member helped him get the documents printed at a hotel nearby.

When he returned to Immigration with the documents, Fahmi said an officer told him, “Bukit Aman has not given clearance for you to leave the country.”

He said no explanation was provided and he was escorted out of the departure area.

Fahmi is well known for his satirical illustrations that often critique political leaders and institutions.

He believes the ban is linked to his artwork criticising the recent appointment of former Sabah chief minister Tun Musa Aman as the state’s new Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

Just weeks earlier, on May 29, the Sabah Immigration Department had denied Fahmi entry into the state under Section 65(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. He said he was flown back to Kuala Lumpur the same day without further explanation.

That incident followed his earlier arrest by Sabah police in February this year over another satirical post. Authorities had opened investigations under the Sedition Act for allegedly insulting the royal institution.

“Last week I was blacklisted from entering Sabah. This week, I’m blacklisted from leaving the country,” he wrote.

“My only ‘offence’ was creating critical artwork.”