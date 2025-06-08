KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Police arrested a 40-year-old chauffeur after he crashed into an oncoming vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamine in Jalan Jaya, Kluang on Friday evening.

According to the New Straits Times, the suspect was driving a Honda City towards Bandar Kluang from Taman Sri Kluang when he veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a Proton Saga.

“Upon reaching the scene, he swerved into the opposing lane and crashed into the Saga. Both cars suffered major front-end damage,” said Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh in a statement today.

Footage of the incident shared online also showed a motorcycle crashing into the car after the collision, causing both the motorcyclist and pillion rider to fall to the ground.

The 36-year-old trader driving the Saga sustained cuts to his hand and body aches, while the suspect was uninjured.

A urine test confirmed the suspect was positive for methamphetamine.

Police checks also revealed that he had three previous drug-related cases and a criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs.

He is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug use.