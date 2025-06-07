KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has denied issuing any statement regarding guidelines for the distribution of ‘Qurban’ (sacrificial) meat at mosques in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

JIM Deputy Director-General (Management) Ismail Mokhtar said the department was aware of the statement, dated June 5, 2025, that had gone viral.

“For the record, the statement is false and has never been issued by JIM,” he said in a statement here today.

He also advised the public to always refer to the department’s official channels for accurate and authentic information.

“JIM takes the dissemination of false information seriously, especially when it can lead to public confusion. Any unauthorised use of the department’s official emblem and name is an offence and may be subject to legal action,” he added.

The fake statement, dated June 5, 2025, that went viral, used the name of Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

Among the things claimed in the statement was that only foreign nationals with valid work permits and visas, or those with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards, were allowed to receive Qurban meat at mosques.

It also said that illegal immigrants who collected the meat would face immediate action. — Bernama