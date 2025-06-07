JOHOR BAHRU, June 7 — As Muslims across Malaysia celebrate Aidiladha today, many international students are observing the meaningful occasion far from home, yet finding warmth, connection, and a sense of belonging in what they now consider their second home.

For students like Muhammad Habibullah from Nigeria, who is currently studying at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), this year marks his third Aidiladha celebration in Malaysia.

He said the warmth and acceptance he has received from Malaysians have helped ease the homesickness.

“Even though we miss our families back home, Malaysia offers a wonderful atmosphere, it feels like we’re celebrating with a bigger family, filled with diverse experiences.

“Malaysia is not just a second home, it has truly become home for me,” said the 37-year-old, who is pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Electrical Engineering, when met by Bernama today.

For Mohammed Raza Asfak Chidimar, 25, from Gujarat, India, who is pursuing a Master of Science (Data Science) at UTM, celebrating Aidiladha in Malaysia has been a heartwarming experience despite being away from his parents.

“People here are very welcoming, especially at UTM. The university community makes a genuine effort to treat international students fairly and with kindness,” he said.

“Malaysia truly feels like a second home. While the culture is slightly different, the essence of Aidiladha — the values of faith, sacrifice, and unity — remains the same,” he said.

Local student Izham Syafarin Akhir Ruddin, 21, from Perak, was also unable to return home for Aidiladha this year due to academic commitments and looming assignment deadlines.

“This is my first time celebrating Aidiladha without my family. Honestly, I don’t feel alone at UTM because the university always makes sure students are included and celebrated during festive occasions,” said the Bachelor of Psychology and Human Resource Development student.

Earlier, more than 600 students at UTM received food donations in conjunction with Aidiladha, courtesy of the Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor (YRZSNJ).

YRZSNJ chief executive officer Hishamuddin Abdul Rahim said the contribution was a personal gift from Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia and Chancellor of UTM.

“This gesture is part of a tradition observed during both Aidilfitri and Aidiladha, where Her Majesty graciously distributes food to students. It helps ease their homesickness and allows them to celebrate the festival joyfully with their friends,” he said.

UTM deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Dr Ali Selamat expressed gratitude for the royal contribution, noting its significance for students unable to return home for the celebration.

“At UTM, approximately 70 per cent of our students are locals, while the rest are international. We are truly thankful to Her Majesty for the generous gift, which allows students to experience the joy of togetherness during Aidiladha,” said Ali, who is also deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International). — Bernama