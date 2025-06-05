KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Federal police said today that two individuals were arrested for allegedly masterminding a Haj pilgrimage scam that saw several pilgrims stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department acting director Commissioner Datuk Muhammad Hasbullah Ali also refuted a news article claiming the detention of the aforementioned pilgrim group for using tourist visas to enter Mecca on June 2.

“In the incident which took place, ‘Op Haji Terkandas’ personnel detected the presence of a pilgrim group at KLIA waiting for someone with the title ‘Datuk’.

“This individual was believed to be responsible for handing over their relevant visas for the pilgrimage. However, those visas were never obtained,” he said in a statement here.

Subsequently, a couple that had surrendered their passports to two individuals offering free Haj packages lodged a report.

This was after their promised flight to Mecca on June 1 failed to materialise and the travel agency did not provide any other flight confirmation as of June 3.

The complainants also told the police they were worried their personal details and passports would be misused.

“A total of seven reports have been linked to this agency. No monetary losses were reported as the packages were offered without charge,” he said.

Muhammad Hasbullah said the suspects detained were aged 36 and 39.