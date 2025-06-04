PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — The Vehicle Entry Permit system for Singaporean vehicles entering Malaysian borders will take full effect starting July 1, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

The VEP, introduced on October 1 last year, was initially enforced in phases, starting with reminder notices to Singapore-registered vehicle owners who had yet to register for the permit.

“[Starting July 1] the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will issue summonses to foreign vehicle owners who have not registered or activated their VEP,” Loke said.

Currently, motorcycles are temporarily exempt from the VEP requirement, though the government plans to make it mandatory in the future.

To note, Malaysian vehicles do not require a VEP.

