KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his application to refer eight constitutional questions to the Federal Court was never about “seeking personal immunity or escaping legal scrutiny”.

“It concerns the integrity of our constitutional system and the need to ensure that high public office is protected from litigation that may be strategically timed, politically motivated, or institutionally disruptive,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook and X.

Earlier in the afternoon, the High Court rejected Anwar’s bid to refer the constitutional questions under Article 128(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Anwar affirmed his commitment to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the principles of democratic governance. He added that the legal process would continue and that he would carry out his responsibilities without distraction or compromise.