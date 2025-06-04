KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) yesterday denied that the pardon granted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was invalid.

In a statement, the AGC said this was because Anwar had been granted a full pardon by the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, which convened on May 16, 2018.

“The AGC affirms that the 51st Meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya was held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 11am at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

“The meeting was chaired by His Majesty the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, and was also attended, among others, by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself, who was the Prime Minister at the time,” the AGC stated.

According to the statement, based on the advice of the Pardons Board, Sultan Muhammad V consented to the granting of a full pardon to Anwar, along with his immediate release, effective from the date of the Pardons Board meeting.

The statement added that for the purpose of the meeting, the Attorney General had also provided a written opinion on the matter in accordance with Clause (9), Article 42 of the Federal Constitution for the Pardons Board’s consideration.

Therefore, the AGC refuted the remarks made by Dr Mahathir, in which the former Prime Minister publicly claimed that the pardon was invalid as it did not go through a proper Pardons Board proceeding.

In this connection, the AGC views the matter seriously as it involves constitutional and institutional interests.

“The AGC also emphasises that any statement that could mislead the public regarding the decision of the Pardons Board is completely inappropriate,” the statement said. — Bernama